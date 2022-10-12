UK: Archaeologists find hundreds of skeletons beneath old department store in Pembrokeshire

The remains of more than 240 people, including children, have been discovered in the United Kingdom's Haverfordwest. Archaeologists found the skeletal remains at a site beneath a former department store in Pembrokeshire.

UK-based media outlets reported that the experts from Dyfed Archaeological Trust were exploring a medieval friary on the former site of the Ocky White department store.

As per the archaeologists, the ruins are from St Saviour's Priory. It was founded in about 1256 by a Dominican order of monks and one expert even claimed that the discovery has offered a "window into medieval Haverfordwest".

As quoted by BBC, Andrew Shobbrook, who is the site supervisor at Dyfed Archaeological Trust, described the priory as a significant complex of buildings. The priory was apparently with dormitories, scriptoriums, rooms for writing, stables, and a hospital.

Shobbrook said, "It's quite a prestigious place to be buried. You have a range of people, from the wealthy to general townsfolk."

Shobbrook also revealed that some of the remains have been found with head injuries and some show signs of violent deaths.

One theory suggests that the deaths might be linked to an attack by French and Welsh forces, which was led by Owain Glyndwr as in 1405, the town was besieged by the rebel leader's forces.

Shobbrook said: "We know that the town was besieged in 1405 by Owain Glyndŵr and they could be victims of that conflict."

