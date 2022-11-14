UK and France sign $74mn deal, look to stem illegal migration

Britain and France on Monday (November 14) inked a 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) deal to boost efforts to stop illegal migrants from making dangerous journey through the English Channel. So far, 40,000 people have crossed the English Channel this year. This is up from 28,526 last year.

The increased number of migrants had put pressure on British PM Rishi Sunak and interior minister Suella Braverman.

"It is in the interests of both the UK and French governments to work together to solve this complex problem," Braverman said in a statement, after meeting French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in Paris on Monday morning.

Darmanin took to Twitter and said that France and Britain were making their co-operation against illegal immigration stronger.

But Franck Dhersin, the mayor of Teteghem in northern France, told BBC Radio that migrants would try again if they are stopped.

"They don't want to stay in Belgium, in Germany or in France. They want to go to England (to) see members of their family," he said.

British government said that the multi-level deal will result in a 40% increase in the number of UK-funded officers patrolling French beaches in the next five months.

British officers will also be embedded in French-led control rooms and on the ground with their counterparts for the first time to improve coordination and information sharing.

France has previously resisted calls from Britain to have their own immigration officers on the ground in France over concerns the move would threaten its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies)

