Uber, Lyft will be required to be zero emission by 2030: NYC mayor

New York City (NYC) mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday (January 26) said that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emissions fleet by the year 2030. In his second state of the city address, Adams highlighted the importance of reducing emissions to create a healthier and more sustainable city. Adams will likely implement this plan Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), which regulates the for-hire vehicle industry, including Uber and Lyft, a report by the Verge early Friday said.

"Today, we are announcing that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2030. That’s zero emissions for over 100,000 vehicles on our city streets. And it will be achieved with no new costs for individual drivers," Adams said on Thursday

He added that both companies were embracing this shift and the administration looked forward to working with them. "We’re also encouraging New Yorkers who drive to make the switch to electric vehicles as well, adding charging stations in all five boroughs," the mayor further said.

Paul Augustine, Lyft’s director of sustainability, said in a statement that the company was excited to partner with "New York City on our journey," the Verge report said. Augustine added that New York’s commitment will accelerate an equitable city-wide transition to electric, and the company was eager to collaborate with the TLC on an ambitious plan for a rideshare clean mile standard.

On the other hand, Josh Gold, senior director of policy at Uber, said in a statement that Uber applauds the mayor’s ambition for reducing emissions, adding the company making real progress to become the first zero-emissions mobility platform in North America.