UAE willing to join South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet programme, replacing Indonesia

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its eagerness to join South Korea’s KAI KF-21 Boramae fighter jet development program, according to local media sources.

South Korean news outlet The Financial News reported Thursday (Sept 14) that UAE sent a letter to South Korea’s Office of National Security, urging co-operation on KF-21’s development.

Interestingly, the UAE even insisted on replacing Indonesia’s investment in the programme in the face of delayed payments from Jakarta.

Jakarta has a 20 per cent stake in the programme but has increasingly failed to meet its financial obligations. As per the latest data, Jakarta owes $745 million to South Korean partners even as the Southeast Asian country recently promised a new payment timetable.

Why UAE is investing in Korea’s defence sector?

In January, the UAE promised to invest $30 billion in South Korean industries, making the country’s defence sector a lucrative destination for the Emiratis.

By investing in South Korea’s defence sector, Abu Dhabi wants to develop its own defence industries at home through significant technology transfer initiatives.

Narrowing options for UAE

In late 2021, the UAE halted negotiations regarding a significant deal for 50 fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II stealth jets from the United States due to disagreements over American conditions and the UAE's cooperation with China.

Furthermore, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, partnering with Moscow on such projects has become increasingly problematic.

With the F-35 deal now seemingly unavailable, the UAE lacks alternative options for purchasing off-the-shelf fifth-generation stealth fighters. Consequently, joining the KF-21 program appears to be a logical choice, as it can facilitate the acquisition of advanced aircraft for Abu Dhabi.

Drawbacks

The only drawback is that the initial version of the KF-21, although more stealthy than existing 4.5-generation aircraft, will incorporate external hardpoints instead of internal weapons bays.

This characteristic places it just shy of a true fifth-generation classification, leading some to informally refer to it as a "4.75-generation" aircraft. Nonetheless, future iterations may address this limitation.