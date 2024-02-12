UAE sees heavy rainfall, severe weather to continue through Tuesday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) woke up to heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning early Monday (Feb 12) and more severe weather is expected on Tuesday. According to reports, heavy rainfall was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. A report by Gulf News on Monday said that some parts of Al Khaimah and Fujairah saw streams of rainwater being formed in the valleys.

The report added that the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and amber alert, warning of continued wet weather until Monday evening. This change in weather is unexpected for the UAE.

Here's a look at the latest updates:

> Speaking to Gulf News, an NCM official said that rain was reported across the country on Monday, adding the intensity of the showers would decrease by noon. "There is a chance of light scattered rainfall in some northern and eastern parts of the country tomorrow," the official said.

> Government authorities have issued various orange and yellow warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds. A report by crisis24 said that dust storms are also forecast.

> The government has requested remote work for private and public sectors, as well as online classes for schools.

> As the heavy rainfall may trigger floods, residents in flood-prone areas in the UAE are advised to exercise caution. Motorists, meanwhile, have been advised to avoid hazardous driving conditions, Gulf News reported.

> Temperatures are also expected to dip across most parts of the country.

> Flooding may render some bridges, rail networks, or roadways impassable, impacting travel in the affected regions. The crisis24 report said that authorities could temporarily close some low-lying routes that become inundated by floods.

> “Precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain and strong winds associated with hail. It may cause microbursts and reduce horizontal visibility. (We advise you to) stay away from areas (prone to) flash floods,” the NCM said in its safety alert.