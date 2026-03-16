/UAE's Fujairah operations suspended after drone attack - why it's a huge deal for global oil market

The recent suspension of oil-loading operations at the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Port of Fujairah following a drone attack and subsequent fire has sent ripples through an already volatile global energy market. As tensions escalate in the region and the nearby Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, Fujairah’s role as an energy lifeline has never been more critical.

Why Fujairah matters globally

Fujairah is not just a regional port, it is a vital cog in the global energy machine. Last year, the port exported an average of more than 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and refined fuels - a staggering 1.7 per cent of daily global demand.

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Located on the Gulf of Oman, just 70 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah serves as an essential alternative route. Amidst the tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing war, the world is heavily reliant on the oil that flows through this strait to avoid a complete supply collapse.

It is the 4th largest marine fuel (bunker) hub in the world, trailing only Singapore, Rotterdam, and Zhoushan. Ships rely on this infrastructure to refuel, keeping global maritime trade moving.

Why it matters to the UAE

For the UAE, Fujairah is a strategic economic asset that secures the nation's ability to export its resources even when traditional routes are compromised. The port is connected to the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), also known as the Habshan–Fujairah Pipeline. This 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) pipeline enables the UAE to transport crude oil from its interior fields directly to the coast, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz entirely.

Any significant disruption at the Fujairah terminal limits the UAE's ability to export. As OPEC’s 3rd largest crude producer, the UAE may be forced to further curtail oil production if its only reliable export outlet is compromised.

Why it matters to crude and fuel markets

Beyond exports, Fujairah is one of the world’s most important "energy batteries." With a massive storage capacity of 18 million cubic metres, the port is a premier global hub for storing crude and refined products. It also facilitates complex "blending" operations, where different components are mixed to create specific grades of gasoline and bunker fuels that meet international standards.