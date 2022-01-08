UAE residents work on a Friday for the first time; Saturday-Sunday to be weekends

Residents in UAE observed their first working week on Friday as the country moved to Saturday-Sunday weekends.

The UAE government had announced a change in the working week from January 1, 2022. Public sector employees were asked to work for four and half days a week from Monday to Thursday with Friday being a half day.

UAE switched to weekend holidays with schools set to follow similar rules. Weekends in UAE were earlier on Friday and Saturday. Reports say schools will be open for half-day on Fridays.

The UAE government had said the decision was taken to "better align the Emirates with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map."

The government said the long weekend would "boost productivity and improve work-life balance". Private companies were allowed to work from Monday to Friday with freedom to change their work days.

Citizens have been observing COVID-19 rules with many preferring to stay home. As a result of the changes, the country moved Friday prayers permanently to 1.15pm.

