UAE-Israel accord: Phone lines open between both countries to normalise relations

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have opened telephone lines between the two on Sunday. Israeli communications minister called this move important for normalising ties between the countries.

On Thursday, Israel and the UAE announced an agreement that will lead to full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The telephone calls between the two countries were not possible earlier.

Israel and the UAE inaugurated the opening of the phone lines after the foreign ministers of both countries held a telephone call with each other.

The UAE's Telecoms Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel took to Twitter and said: "I congratulate the United Arab Emirates on the unblocking."

"Many economic opportunities will now open up, and these trust-building steps are important for advancing the countries' interests."

The UAE's two main telecoms operators Du and Etisalat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Inputs from Reuters)