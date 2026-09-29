/UAE confirms Netanyahu's visit: Six-hour talks amid Oct 7 Hamas attack report

The United Arab Emirates on Monday (Sep 28) confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gulf country on Sunday. The UAE said that the meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focused on bilateral relations. But it comes at the backdrop of Haaretz report alleging that Sheikh Mohamed had warned Israel about a looming Hamas attack shortly before the October 7, 2023, assault. Haaretz also stated that Netanyahu asked the Emirati president to deny the report. Netanyahu’s office had previously denied the Haaretz report. The visit was first reported by Israel’s Channel 12 television station.

The confirmation came after the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported that Sheikh Mohamed and Netanyahu discussed bilateral relations during the visit. However, Israeli officials said that the talks also focused on Iran. Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister had travelled to the UAE at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed. The visit “focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges”, his office said. The meeting reportedly lasted six hours and focused on Iran.

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The UAE had earlier denied a meeting between the two leaders after Netanyahu’s office said in May that he had “secretly visited” the country. A source familiar with that meeting said at the time that Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed met in Al-Ain on March 26. Late Monday, the UAE said the latest meeting covered bilateral relations “and ways to strengthen and develop them”.

What the new report said?

The Wall Street Journal claimed that Egyptian officials first warned Israel in June 2023 about the general volatility of the situation with Gaza, advising the Jewish state to resume negotiations with the Palestinian terror group for a hostage-prisoner deal. In September, Kamel flew to Israel and warned that “the situation in Gaza was dire and could blow up in everyone’s faces,” the report claimed, citing unnamed officials in Arab government. But Israeli officials dismissed the warnings, telling Kamel the situation was under control. Kamel then made a call to Netanyahu’s office, and said that that “the Egyptians continued to warn Israel up until 48 hours before the attack.” Netanyahu has previously denied ever speaking to Kamel in the months before the attack.