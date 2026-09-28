/Egypt warned Netanyahu about Oct 7 Hamas attack but he ignored: Report

Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel reportedly called Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just days before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack and warned him of the onslaught from Gaza. Not only this, Egypt had reportedly issued two more warnings to Israel previous to Kamel's message. However, all the warnings were ignored by Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported. This comes days after it was reported that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed had spoken to Netanyahu and warned him about a major operation being planned by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ahead of Oct 7 attack. Netanyahu’s office and the foreign ministries of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates declined to comment on Wall Street Journal report.

What the new report said?

The report adds that Egyptian officials first warned Israel in June 2023 about the general volatility of the situation with Gaza, advising the Jewish state to resume negotiations with the Palestinian terror group for a hostage-prisoner deal. In September, Kamel flew to Israel and warned that “the situation in Gaza was dire and could blow up in everyone’s faces,” the report claimed, citing unnamed officials in Arab government. But Israeli officials dismissed the warnings, telling Kamel the situation was under control. Kamel then made a call to Netanyahu’s office,and said that that “the Egyptians continued to warn Israel up until 48 hours before the attack.” Netanyahu has previously denied ever speaking to Kamel in the months before the attack.

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Both UAE and Egypt's message allegedly did not reach Israel's security leadership as Netanyahu did not take action based on the warning. The claims about UAE was made in a new book, “Kidnapped: 843 Days of Abandonment,” written by journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval. The authors based the book on conversations with dozens of people, including senior officials from Israel and other countries.

Oct 7 attack

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack during the Nova Music Festival near Re’im, close to the Gaza border. The open-air trance festival, attended by over 3,500 young Israelis and foreigners, turned into a massacre as gunmen opened fire. At least 260 were killed and hundreds were taken hostage. Beyond the music festival, Hamas and allied militants launched a multi-front attack across southern Israel, catching the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) off guard. Over 2,500 rockets were fired into Israeli cities, including Ashkelon, Sderot, and Tel Aviv. Some fighters entered Israel via motorized paragliders. Armed men attacked residential communities, including Be’eri, Kfar Aza, and Nir Oz, murdering families, burning homes, and taking civilians. Approximately 240 people were taken hostage into Gaza.