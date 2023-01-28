Tyre Nichols death: Protests break out across US after police release assault video

Protests broke out across the United States hours after the Memphis Police released the disturbing video of Tyre Nichols being assaulted by the cops.

On Friday, the police released the bodycam footage showing Nichols being kicked, pinched in the face and head, and assaulted with a baton on January 7.

Five police officers— all of whom were Black—were fired on January 20 for their involvement in Nichols' alleged murder.

Even before the clip was released, the Memphis Police deployed additional forces across the city as there was a concern as to how the community would react.

Several activists had planned demonstrations in seven major cities apart from Memphis. They were New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Boston and Portland.

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors are finally walking off bridge and are headed directly to where police.



Protestors chanting: “WE READY, WE READY, WE READY FOR YALL” pic.twitter.com/ypw6nkYs7B — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) January 28, 2023 ×

In Times Square, the demonstration turned violent as the protesters clashed with the police, following which several arrests were made.

In Los Angeles’ Crossroads of the World, three people were detained after a confrontation with the police. Protesters also gathered in Atlanta and New York City.

While in Memphis, demonstrators began marching shortly after the video was released, taking over a bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas.

Amidst the palpable tensions, Nichols’s family and the US officials pleaded for calm.

“When that tape comes out [Friday], it’s going to be horrific,” Nichols’s mother, Row Vaughn Wells, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as saying.

“But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace. If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.”

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp had declared a state of emergency on Thursday in advance of the release of this video.

Police officers in Washington DC said they were prepared for demonstrations.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police department said it “respects the community’s first amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest”, adding that they “we will not tolerate any unlawful behaviour during first amendment demonstrations.”

(With inputs from agencies)