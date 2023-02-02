Tyre Nichols death: More video footage yet to be released, prosecutor tells media

A prosecutor in the Tyre Nichols death case has told CNN that up to 20 hours of video footage related to Nichols' beating by policemen and his subsequent death is yet to be released. Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy said that video footage released till now has the 'relevant parts' of the initial stop and beating but the footage yet unreleased may be useful in the investigation process.

The city of Memphis has already released some of the body-camera and surveillance footage but not all videos have been made public yet, says the report.

Tyre Nichols' funeral ceremony took place on Wednesday (February 1). It was attended by US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

During the funeral, civil rights leaders and family members called for an end to recurring police violence against Black Americans.

As they recalled Nichols as a young man who loved photography and skateboarding, and demanded justice for him, they addressed a congregation that included relatives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two African Americans whose deaths at the hands of police had sparked protests in 2020.

"We cannot continue to let these people brutalize our kids," said Rodney Wells, Nichols' stepfather.

"This is a family that lost their son and their brother through an act of violence at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe," Harris said. "Tyre Nichols should have been safe." The Democrat promised to help pass federal legislation to reduce police misconduct.

