Typhoon Wipha: Amid the worsening situation due to Typhoon Wipha, the Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 10 hurricane signal on Sunday (July 20). The organisation warned that the typhoon was “posing a considerable threat” to the region and was expected to skirt about 50km to the south around noon. The No. 10 signal is the highest level warning of Hong Kong and is issued when winds with mean speeds of 118km/h or more are expected. The last time the No. 10 signal was issued was during the Super Typhoon Saola in 2023. At that time, the storm caused 86 injuries, landslides, and thousands of trees to fall.

The top signal will remain enforced until Sunday afternoon, the forecaster said, South Vina Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The Typhoon Wipha resulted in one reported injury involving a man and 15 reports of uprooted trees, while 214 people have sought refuge in government shelters. The typhoon also led to the cancellation of around 500 weekend flights. later on, the authority said 400 of them could resume in the afternoon at the earliest - after the typhoon leaves the city. It was also expected that the airport would be “very busy” on Sunday night to disperse up to 100,000 passengers.

Moreover, the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) has also cancelled all high-speed rail services to and from Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Station before 3 pm on Sunday, in coordination with mainland Chinese railway operators, SCMP reported. The forecaster said that Typhoon Wipha is now about 50km from Hong Kong and is posing a “considerable threat” to the city.

"Areas which were previously sheltered may become exposed. Members of the public should stay on high alert, stay where they are sheltered and beware of destructive winds,” , the Hong Kong Observatory said.