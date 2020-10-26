Typhoon Molave drenches Philippines, seven fishermen go missing

A search operation was under way Monday for seven fishermen in the Philippines as a typhoon swept across the archipelago.

Typhoon Molave flooded the low-lying areas and forcing thousands of people into emergency shelters.

Molave was forecast to start moving across the South China Sea Monday.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour, Typhoon Molave made landfall Sunday on the southern end of the main island of Luzon before moving west across the country.

Villages and farmland in the typhoon's path were flooded while powerful winds toppled trees and power lines.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said no deaths had been recorded.

More than 70,000 people had sought shelter in evacuation centres in the Bicol region.

Rescuers were also searching for a person missing after their boat was submerged in Batangas province, south of Manila. Seven other crew members were rescued.

