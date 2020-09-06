Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for strong wind and heavy rain

Typhoon Haishen on Sunday drew closer to Japan's southern mainland.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA), authorities urged evacuation for over 100,000 households in the southern region of Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Nagasaki.

Over 3,000 houses have witnessed power cuts in Okinawa and over 8,000 homes in Amamioshima, according to national broadcaster NHK.

FDMA reported two injuries despite advising the highest levels of caution for a typhoon.

"Areas where the typhoon passes are expected to see record high winds and waves," a meteorological official told a nationally televised news conference on Sunday.

"I am urging everyone to take the utmost caution, follow local authorities' instructions and protect your own life. Once you enter an area of high wind, you may not be able to move to a safer place."

The wind speed of the typhoon is forecasted to be up to 252 km (157 miles) per hour by Monday, the meteorological agency said.

Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which made landfall on the Korean peninsula on Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.

(Inputs from Reuters)