Typhoon Haikui puts Taiwan on high alert; thousands evacuated ahead of likely landfall

Thousands of people were evacuated from eastern Taiwan ahead of Typhoon Haikui's expected landfall. Typhoon Haikui is the first tropical storm to directly hit the self-ruled island since 2019.

Typhoon Haikui is expected to make landfall in Taiwan's eastern Taitung area by 5:00 PM, local time (0900 Greenwich Mean Time; 2:30 PM, Indian Standard Time).

Haikui is expected to be less severe than Saola, which bypassed Taiwan but triggered the highest threat level in nearby Hong Kong and southern China.

Haikui has already brought heavy rains since Sunday morning.

It is currently packing a sustained wind speed of about 140 kilometres (39 miles) per hour, and has kept Taiwan on alert.

Typhoon Haikui: Measures taken in Taiwan

Schools and offices around the southern and eastern parts of Taiwan were closed Sunday, and more than 200 domestic flights cancelled.

Haikui "will be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years", Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday.

"I remind the people to make preparations for the typhoon and watch out for your safety, avoid going out or any dangerous activities."

The storm was around 180 kilometres (110 miles) east of Taiwan just before 9:00 am, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said in a press conference.

"It has gathered some strength since yesterday," said deputy director Fong Chin-tzu, while asking to be "on guard".

"It is expected to pose a considerable threat to most areas in Taiwan with winds, rains and waves," he said, adding that the storm would move west to the Taiwan Strait by Monday.

The Interior Ministry said authorities had evacuated more than 2,800 people across seven cities in Taiwan, the majority of them from the mountainous county of Hualien, which neighbours Taitung.

The streets of Hualien were deserted Sunday morning, battered by unrelenting torrential rain under dark skies, AFP reported.

Taiwanese military has also mobilised the soldiers and equipment for rescue missions, if it comes to that.

Amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats have been mobilised in parts of Taiwan where Haikui is expected to have the heaviest impact.

The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which left one person dead.



