/Two years after rejoining, US to again exit UNESCO - What led to this major decision by Trump?

The United States under President Donald Trump will be leaving the United Nations' culture and education agency UNESCO as the Trump administration continues to pull America out of international organisations, citing anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments, according to a New York Post report. This comes just two years after the US joined the organisation.

The UN's culture and education agency UNESCO was founded after World War II to promote peace through international cooperation in education, science, and culture.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO, which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out of step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly told the New York Post.

"This President will always put America First and ensure our country's membership in all international organizations aligns with our national interests." However, the White House and UNESCO did not confirm the decision.

What led to this decision?

The US president has been slamming these organisations, arguing that it is not in America's interests to play a part. According to the New York Post report, the Trump administration's review identified issues with UNESCO's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, and what it saw as a pro-Palestinian and pro-China bias.

Reportedly in February, Trump ordered a 90-day review of America's presence in UNESCO, with a major focus on investigating any "antisemitism or anti-Israeli sentiment within the organisation".

Reportedly, the decision will come into effect at the end of December 2026.