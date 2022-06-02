Two Sarmat missiles can destroy US coast, claims Russian lawmaker

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

As the war drags on between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian lawmaker claimed his country can destroy the US east coast with Sarmat missiles.

Alexei Zhuravlev told Russian television that, “I will tell you absolutely competently that to destroy the entire the east coast of the United States, two Sarmat missiles are needed,” adding, "and the same goes for the west coast, four missiles, and there will be nothing left.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin had boasted of developing a number of "invincible" weapons that can surpass existing systems a few years ago while naming the Sarmat intercontinental missiles.

Reports claim Russia is now set to rely heavily on the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian advanced silo-based system.

In April Russia had tested the Sarmat ballistic missile as Putin claimed that it will make enemies think "think twice." The Biden administration recently announced it will send Himars artillery rocket systems including Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

The US has already sent over 4.5 billion worth of weapons since President Putin announced his "special military operation" against Ukraine.

