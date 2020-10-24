Two pilots killed in US Navy aircraft crash in Alabama

Two crew members of US Naval Air Forces were killed when a training plane crashed southeast of Mobile, Alabama, authorities said Friday.

US Naval Air Forces say the aircrew did not survive the crash. Their names will not be released at this time as officials wait until 24 hours after the next-of-kin is notified.

In a statement on social media, the authorities on US naval air forces said that "a U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today. The aircrew did not survive the crash. We are not aware of any civilian casualties this time. The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification. The incident is currently under investigation. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities."





Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground. DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

According to officials, the plane hit a house and two cars. The crash occurred near Magnolia School in Magnolia Springs, according to the sheriff’s office.



The US Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

(With inputs from agencies)