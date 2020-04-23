Two pet cats in US test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The cats, from separate areas of New York state, had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. It is believed that they contracted the virus from people in their households or neighbourhoods. There is, however, no evidence that pets can spread the virus to humans.

Earlier this month a study suggested that cats can become infected with the new coronavirus but dogs appear not to be vulnerable, prompting the World Health Organisation to say it will take a closer look at transmission of the virus between humans and pets.

There are few known COVID-19 infections of pets globally. One cat in Hong Kong tested positive without displaying symptoms, while a cat in Belgium recovered nine days after falling ill.

Five tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo in New York have also tested positive for COVID-19, including one tiger who never developed a cough, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that owners not let their pets interact with people or other animals outside the household. Cats should be kept indoors and dogs should be walked on a leash, maintaining at least six feet (1.8 meters) from other animals and people, it said.

The CDC is not recommending routine testing of animals at this juncture.

A recent study published on the website of the journal Science found that cats and ferrets can become infected with coronavirus. The study, based on research conducted in China in January and February, found, however, that dogs, chickens, pigs and ducks are not likely to catch the virus.