Two men hanged in public for attack on shrine in Iran, killing 13 people

Two men were hanged in public on Saturday after they were found guilty of carrying out an attack on a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran in October, in which 13 people were killed, reported state media.



The terrorists were hanged early on Saturday near the scene of the attack, including women and children.

“The death sentences of two of the perpetrators of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack were carried out in public this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

In March, an Iranian court had sentenced the two men to death after they were convicted for ‘corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security’. They were also charged with membership of IS and ‘conspiracy against the security of the country’.

At the time, Fars chief justice Kazem Moussavi said they were directly involved in the "arming, procurement, logistics and guidance" of the main perpetrator.



Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of IS, he said.



The initial court verdict against Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Ghotali had been announced on March 16, 2023, but the lawyers of the two had appealed against it. However, the same verdict was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Iran which during its review of the case found that the prosecution had proved the direct role of the two terrorists in designing and supporting the attack.



On October 26, 2022, a shooter had opened fire on the pilgrims at the shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, the capital city of the southern Iranian province of Fars. Thirteen people were killed in the terrorist attack and 30 more were wounded, said a report of the IRNA news agency.



One of the attackers, identified by media in Iran as Hamed Badakhshan, died of injuries sustained during his arrest, the authorities said.

The Islamic republic claimed In November that 26 'takfiri terrorists' from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The shrine attack came more than a month after protests erupted across Iran over the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

The IRNA report added that the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh had claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack that generated a big wave of condemnation at the international and national levels.

