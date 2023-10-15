Two Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in attack by Hamas

Two Israeli women security officers of Indian origin were killed during last week's attack launched by Hamas militants, the news agency PTI reported on Sunday (Oct 15) citing officials and community members. According to officials, Lieutenant Or Moses, 22, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Ashdod, and Inspector KimDokraker, a Border Police officer in the police's Central District, were killed in the attack on October 7. Both the officers are said to have died on duty in combat.

Shahaf Talker, a young woman from the community, shared with PTI her testimony about how she survived an attack with her friend while they were at the Nove Music Festival which killed 260 people.

Speaking to the news agency, Talker's grandfather Yaacov, who migrated from India's Mumbai city in 1963, said her granddaughter was still in shock and unable to speak due to mental agony. She hence decided that putting her thoughts in writing would ease some of her stress, Yaacov said.

"Early today Shahaf went to the funeral of some of her friends who were killed in the massacre that happened at the rave music party," he added.

"She is still in shock. It will take her a lot of time to come out of it," the man further said.

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip surged to at least 2,670 since Hamas's bloody attack on southern Israel last week, the Gaza health ministry said Sunday. On the Israeli side, 1,400 people have been killed.

According to officials, so far 286 army soldiers and 51 police officers have been killed in the conflict.

