Two Islamic State terrorists known as 'Beatles' to appear in US court

Two alleged Islamic State(IS) terrorists known as the "Beatles" will face trial in the US over their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria, the Trump administration announced today.

"These charges are the product of many years of hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS. Although we cannot bring them back, we can and will seek justice for them, their families, and for all Americans," Attorney General William P. Barr said.

The two IS terrorists - Alexanda Kotey,36, and El Shafee Elsheikh,32, - were UK citizens but their citizenship was withdrawn by the British government. Kotey and Elsheikh have allegedly killed US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

"Our message to other terrorists around the world is this -— if you harm Americans, you will face American arms on the battlefield or American law in our courtrooms," Attorney General Bill Barr said, adding,"either way, you will be pursued to the ends of the earth until justice is done."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: "Their goal is to motivate people to launch attacks against Western targets wherever they are, using any means available."

Kotey and Elsheikh are expected to be produced in in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday and face charges of life in prison. The duo had got their name the "Beatles" due to their British accent.

They allegdly tortured and killed civilians, including by beheading, and released propoganda videos for Islamic State.