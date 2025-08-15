/Two injured in shooting at mosque in Sweden after Friday prayers

At least two people were injured after a shooting incident at a mosque in Orebro, Sweden. As per local reports, the incident occurred after the Friday prayers at the mosque. The details of the injuries of the two wounded persons and their condition were not shared. As per initial reports, the Swedish Police have confirmed that at least two people were injured in the shooting, and a manhunt is on for the attacker. The shooting incident came to light after a call regarding the incident came in at 1:45 pm local time.

Rescue services and an ambulance have also been called to the scene. Furthermore, the police have classified the shooting incident as “attempted murder”.

Both victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson said, but declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.

Public broadcaster SVT reported, citing an unidentified eyewitness, that one person was shot shortly after leaving the mosque following Friday prayers.

As per local media reports, the police spokesperson has said that the hunt for the shooter/s is underway. The police are still trying to figure out whether the shooting was carried out by one person or more.

Earlier this year in February, Sweden witnessed its “worst mass shooting in history” when a gunman opened fire at the campus of an adult education centre in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.