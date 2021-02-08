Two Indonesian Christians punished for violating Islamic law on gambling

WION Web Team
Banda Aceh, Indonesia Published: Feb 08, 2021, 04.14 PM(IST)

The two Christians were among seven people publically flogged in the province on Monday.

Two Christian men were publically flogged in Indonesia for consuming alcohol and gambling. This was a rare instance of non-Muslims facing a punishment frequently condemned by rights groups in the country's ultra-conservative Aceh province.

Aceh is the only province in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country that imposes Islamic law.

The caning comes less than two weeks after a male couple were flogged nearly 80 times each for having gay sex, which is outlawed under local Islamic law.

On Monday, the two accused received 40 lashes each from a masked sharia officer who beat their backs with a stick.

One of them, identified only as JF, said he chose flogging to avoid a criminal prosecution that could have seen him jailed up to six months.

Non-Muslims, who have committed an offence that violates both national and religious laws, can choose to be prosecuted under either system.

Flogging of non-Muslims is rare, however, with only a handful subjected to the punishment in recent years for crimes including gambling and selling alcohol.

The five others were Muslims who were whipped for adultery and drinking alcohol -- both violations of religious law.

Meanwhile, human rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for it to end. 

