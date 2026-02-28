Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Two Indian students died after their rented house in London caught fire

Two Indian students died after their rented house in London caught fire

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 12:21 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 12:21 IST
Two Indian students died after their rented house in London caught fire

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

Srikar was pronounced brain-dead after several days of treatment, and later, complete dead was confirmed. His family, residing in Nizamabad, has requested officials to bring his body back to India.

Two of the three students sharing a house in London, UK, tragically lost their lives after a fire broke out at their residence. The third student, who survived but sustained injuries, is currently admitted to the hospital. The incident occurred at a rented house in Croydon, South London, on February 23. All three were rushed to Croydon University Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as 6-year-old Kamineni Sai Srikar from Telangana's Nizamabad and 28-year-old Ganti Abhishek from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Srikar was pronounced brain-dead after several days of treatment, and later, complete dead was confirmed. His family, residing in Nizamabad, has requested officials to bring his body back to India, according to a report by NDTV.

"Today (Feb 27), we got communication from the hospital that his organs were harvested for donation. Our only request to the authorities in London and the Telangana and Indian governments is to send his mortal remains home at the earliest," Kamineni's parents told TOI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What we know about the deceased

Another victim, Ganti Abhishek, died at the scene on the night of the incident due to smoke inhalation. The third student was able to escape the burning house but suffered injuries and remains under medical care. Srikar had previously completed his engineering degree in Hyderabad before relocating to London to pursue a Master’s degree in science.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was born in the Kondayyapeta locality in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh. He relocated to London in 2023 to pursue an MBA, aiming to advance his education and expand his career prospects. His father, Ganti Askar Rao, serves as the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees' Association.

Trending Stories

Also read: What is Most Favoured Nation? India, European Union agree on MFN status for 5 years

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics