/Two Indian students died after their rented house in London caught fire

Two of the three students sharing a house in London, UK, tragically lost their lives after a fire broke out at their residence. The third student, who survived but sustained injuries, is currently admitted to the hospital. The incident occurred at a rented house in Croydon, South London, on February 23. All three were rushed to Croydon University Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as 6-year-old Kamineni Sai Srikar from Telangana's Nizamabad and 28-year-old Ganti Abhishek from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Srikar was pronounced brain-dead after several days of treatment, and later, complete dead was confirmed. His family, residing in Nizamabad, has requested officials to bring his body back to India, according to a report by NDTV.

"Today (Feb 27), we got communication from the hospital that his organs were harvested for donation. Our only request to the authorities in London and the Telangana and Indian governments is to send his mortal remains home at the earliest," Kamineni's parents told TOI.

What we know about the deceased

Another victim, Ganti Abhishek, died at the scene on the night of the incident due to smoke inhalation. The third student was able to escape the burning house but suffered injuries and remains under medical care. Srikar had previously completed his engineering degree in Hyderabad before relocating to London to pursue a Master’s degree in science.