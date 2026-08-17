/Two drones target Masrour Barzani’s office in Kurdistan region, no casualties reported

Two drones targeted the office of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in northern Iraq on Monday (August 17), according to the KRG security agency. No casualties were reported following the incident.

The security agency said the drones were launched from Iranian territory, although it did not specify whether they struck their intended targets. No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran and Iran-backed armed groups have repeatedly accused Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of hosting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, which Tehran considers a security threat. Kurdish authorities have rejected the allegations, saying they do not permit their territory to be used to threaten neighbouring countries.

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"I strongly and unequivocally condemn this illegitimate and unacceptable attack. This is a dangerous step and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region. Such attacks will never deter us from continuing to carry out our duties and protecting our citizens," Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on X (formerly known as Twitter), describing the incident as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the region's security and stability. Barzani said his personal office and the home of the head of the region's Security and Intelligence Agency were also targeted. He cited an investigation by the Kurdistan Counter Terrorism Unit.

The Kurdistan region has faced repeated drone and rocket attacks in recent years. In July 2025, a four-day wave of drone strikes targeting oilfields disrupted nearly half of the region's crude production. Security officials at the time pointed to Iran-backed militias as the likely perpetrators.