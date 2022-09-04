Two Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that two Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

According to Taiwan's defence ministry, a total of four Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taipei.

The incursion comes after the Biden administration announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan.

Since her visit last month, the acrimony and strident rhetoric between the US and China over Taiwan have increased sharply.

In an incident that underscored the heightened tensions Taiwan’s military said it shot down a drone hovering over one of its island outposts just off the Chinese coast on Thursday.

China, which claims Taiwan is a part of its territory, has launched a show of force that could be a trial run for a future invasion.

After a civil war in 1949, China and Taiwan split with Beijing cutting off informal contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts have raised questions on whether China may follow suit in Taiwan and whether the island is equipped to defend itself.

Pushing for a strengthening of anti-drone defences as part of a 12.9 per cent increase in its annual budget, Tsai’s administration has warned off drones hovering over three islands it occupied by Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: