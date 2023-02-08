Canada: Bus rams into daycare centre killing two kids, driver arrested

Two children died after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Canada's Montreal on Wednesday (February 8). Emergency officials said that several children were injured. The 51-year-old driver had been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Erika Landry, a police spokeswoman in Laval, where the daycare is located said that six children transported to the hospital "are out of danger". Landry told reporters at the scene that the driver was arrested for "homicide and dangerous driving".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is "devastated". He told reporters in the halls of the Canadian parliament in Ottawa that he "can't imagine what the families are going through."

My heart is with the people of Laval today. No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you. I’m keeping everyone affected by this unfathomable, tragic event in my thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2023 ×

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Quebec's Families Minister Suzanne Roy said: "Everyone is terribly saddened by what has occurred," "When you leave your children at the daycare for the day, you know that they're in good hands ... when an event like that can happen, it shakes us and shatters us."

So far, the police have not provided more details as the investigation is still on. The officials have informed that the driver has worked for the transit system for 10 years and does not have a criminal record.

The incident happened at about 8:30am (1330 GMT), when kids are usually dropped off by their parents at daycare centers.

