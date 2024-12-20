Tajueco, Spain

Police in the Spanish municipality of Tajueco have arrested two people in connection with a missing persons case, but how they were found has gripped headlines.

A report by CNN late Thursday (Dec 19) said a man and a woman were arrested after Google Maps took a photograph of one of them loading a large object in the trunk of a car.

According to the police, a relative in November 2023 filed a complaint about the victim missing after receiving suspicious messages from his phone.

Victim said he was getting rid of his phone

The police said that although the victim and his relative spoke often, the victim told his relative that he had met a new partner, would be moving to a different part of Spain, and was also getting rid of his phone.

The relative's missing persons complaint sparked off an investigation during which the police discovered the Google Maps photograph. The car seen in the picture was used in the crime, they added.

Photograph still shows on Google Maps

The CNN report said that the photograph, which was taken in the streets of Tajueco, was still showing on Google Maps.

So who were the man and the woman arrested in connection with the crime?- The report further said that on November 12, the police arrested the former girlfriend of the missing man, as well as another man who had been in a relationship with the woman.

Last week, police recovered a badly decomposed torso from a cemetery. The torso has not been identified yet but the police pointed out it could be of the victim's.

(With inputs from agencies)