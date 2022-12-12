Twitter's headquarters auction list: What all Elon Musk is selling?

Elon Musk laid off employees earlier in one of the measures he took to cut costs after $44 billion Twitter buyout. Twitter CEO had also instructed Twitter's teams to find over $1 billion in yearly infrastructure cost savings by reducing cloud services and extra server space, as per Reuters.

And guess what? Now Elon Musk is selling Twitter HQ items ! But is it true that it is to support the company financially by garnering extra cash? According to the latest reports, Musk is prepared to auction off items from Twitter's headquarters. On January 17, Twitter CEO Elon Musk will hold an auction for items and souvenirs from the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

The items that will be up for sale by Heritage Global Partners are listed on the website BidSpotter. Bidding starts on January 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and concludes on January 18, at 10 a.m. The firm will be floating a number of items during the bidding process, such as a sizable statue of the Twitter bird, a projector, iMac displays, espresso machines, seats, and kitchenware, with beginning bids ranging from 25 to 50 dollars.

Here's where you can check out the full list:

It looks like Twitter is auctioning off their kitchen https://t.co/J6tWmRBZ7T — Eddie Codel (@ekai) December 9, 2022

Earlier, Musk started converting some of the Twitter headquarters' rooms into beds and most recently instructed staff to begin working solely out of Twitter's San Francisco office. Among the items up for sale are a 3-foot monument of the Twitter Bird, a 6-foot "@" sign with artificial plants that can be changed out for real plants, and bicycles that can charge your phone are just a few of the unusual items on display. Numerous display screens, iMac monitors, and grey swivel office chairs are also included in the auction's offerings, along with loads of industrial kitchen equipment including refrigerators and pizza ovens.

Elon Musk is accused of taking the controversial cost-cutting strategy, which included firing almost half of the company's personnel and prompting the workers to file a lawsuit against him. The layoffs, according to the workers, violated many labour laws. Anyone who believes the sale is a part of safeguarding finances is a "moron," according to Nick Dove, head of Heritage Global Partners, the organisation coordinating the bidding told CNN.