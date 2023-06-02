Twitter's head of trust and safety has resigned: Report

Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin has resigned from the social media giant, reported Reuters. Irwin joined Twitter in June 2022 and took over trust and safety team in November when the previous head Yoel Roth resigned. Irwin oversaw content moderation.

After billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October last year, the social media platform has faced criticism for lax protection against harmful content. The platform is struggling to keep advertisers as brands are wary of appearing next to unsuitable content. Irwin's resignation has come amid all this.

Earlier this month, Musk hired Linda Yaccarino, former NBC Universal advertising chief to be the new CEO of Twitter.

Reuters reported that an emailed request to Twitter for comment on Irwin's resignation received an auto generated reply with a poop emoji.

Fortune earlier reported that Irwin's internal Slack account appeared to be deactivated.

Soon taking over Twitter, Musk cut costs and Twitter dramatically laid off thousands of employees. Those sacked included many who had worked on efforts to prevent illegal and harmful content as well as to protect election integrity and ensuring acurate information surfaces on the platform.

Musk has promoted a feature called Community Notes, which lets users add context to tweets, as a way to combat misleading information on Twitter. More troubles for Musk Musk is facing trouble even off Twitter. The Tesla CEO is being accused of insider trading in a proposed class action by investors. Musk is being accused of manipulating the cryptocurrency dogecoin allegedly costing the investors billions of dollars.

The filing was made on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court. Investors reportedly say that Musk used Twitter posts, paid online influencers, his 2021 appearance on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and other "publicity stunts" to trade profitably at their expense through several Dogecoin wallets that he or Tesla controls.

A "deliberate course of carnival barking, market manipulation and insider trading" enabled Musk to defraud investors, promote himself and his companies, the filing said.

In addition to Twitter, Musk also runs SpaceX, a rocket and spacecraft manufacturer, as well as Tesla, which makes electric cars.

Reuters reported that Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk and Tesla, declined to comment on Thursday. The investors' lawyers reportedly did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Investors have accused Musk, the world's second-richest person according to Forbes magazine, of deliberately driving up Dogecoin's price more than 36,000% over two years and then letting it crash.

They included their latest accusations in a proposed third amended complaint, in a lawsuit that began last June.

(With inputs from agencies)

