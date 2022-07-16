Twitteratis roast Rishi Sunak for misspelt 'campaign' on banner in television debate

After viewers pointed out that there was a spelling error on Rishi Sunak's campaign banner during his participation in his first television debate to run for the position of UK PM, Rishi Sunak received backlash on Twitter. The word "campaign" was spelt incorrectly as "campiaign." In a play on his catchphrase "Ready for Rishi," Rishi Sunak answered by stating, "Ready for spellcheck." He accepted the Twitter teasing in stride.

The roasting comes as Rishi Sunak's wife continues to draw harsh criticism for his tax decisions in the midst of the pandemic, even though his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is rumoured to be wealthier than even the Queen. Because of her non-dom status, Akshata Murty's tax evasion was previously noticed.

According to one post, "Rishi Sunak's final address, which bragged about his own "competence" and "seriousness," would have been more impactful if he hadn't been standing in front of a banner that spelt "campiaign" incorrectly.

The 90-minute conversation featured arguments over taxes and honesty between Rishi Sunak, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, Chair of the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Om Tugendhat, and Penny Mordaunt. In the first two rounds of voting among Tory MPs, Sunak came out on top.

According to reports, acting PM Boris Johnson has instructed his allies to support anyone other than Rishi Sunak. Johnson is said to have had conversations with failed candidates to succeed him and advised that Sunak should not become the prime minister. Johnson has stated he will not openly back any leadership candidates or intervene in the race. Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss also seem to be attractive options to Johnson.

(with inputs from agencies)