Twitterati react to Elon Musk's absence on Twitter

The 51-year-old business tycoon, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can’t go unnoticed. Musk, the world’s richest person has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy.

His continued absence is unusual as the tech billionaire is known to be highly vocal on social media. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter. Amid the business deal, he had also been making remarks on the ‘imminent’ population crisis the planet is set to face.

Despite the absence, Musk has been facing criticism from some quarters. “@ElonMusk claims to be a moderate/centrist, but he exposed himself as the fraud he is this week. Every day he tweets

attacks on moderate Democrats, but in a week where Republican extremists go full Gilead — no tweets in 4 days. Convenient. Cc: media, stop buying his lies. (sic)" tweeted Kaivan Shroff, a Democratic commentator and US-based non-profit advisor.

Meanwhile, Matthew Greeley, founder and CEO of software firm Brightidea, suggested Musk’s hectic schedule must be keeping him busy. “Where is @elonmusk? No tweets in seven days? Signing papers?” he wrote.

Also Read: ISKCON temple in Northern Ireland becomes sanctuary for devotees fleeing Ukraine

Another user wrote: “And just like that @elonmusk stopped tweeting”.

His last post was on June 22 - a response to an article on SpaceX. He is reported to have taken social media hiatus in the past - in 2020 and in 2019.

Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX has won permission from US regulators to offer its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft, news agency Reuters reported.

Musk has been inching closer to owning Twitter at a time when his firm, Tesla, is grappling with production glitches in China and slow output growth at new factories in Texas and Berlin, as per the Reuters report.

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.