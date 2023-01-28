Twitter to let users appeal account suspension from THIS date

Ever since Elon Musk assumed the role of Twitter CEO and bought the firm in October, the microblogging service has seen a lot of changes. In the most recent development, starting from 1 February, Twitter users will have the ability to appeal account bans and be evaluated according to the new criteria for restoration for the media platform. This announcement was made by Twitter on Friday.

What are the new criteria for Twitter account suspensions?

Under the new criteria, which follow billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies. As per the new guidelines, Twitter accounts will only be terminated for severe or persistent violations of the platform's policies.

Severe policy breaches include, among other things, participating in unlawful content or behaviour, threatening or instigating damage or violence, and targeted harassing of other users. In place of suspending accounts, Twitter said it will now impose less harsh measures. These less severe measures include restricting the audience of tweets that are against company regulations or requiring users to delete tweets before using the account again.

Musk was criticised in December for banning the accounts of many journalists. Accounts of tech journalists like Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Ryan Mac of the New York Times, and Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, were suspended for allegedly breaking the organization's new location-sharing policy. The accounts were later restored by Musk.

Elon Musk announced some of the improvements coming to the microblogging network earlier this month, including bookmarking. Well, Twitter already has a function where you can bookmark a tweet. However, since unveiling the yearly Twitter Blue membership plans, the microblogging platform has been adjusting where the bookmarking choices are located on both the Android and iOS versions of the Twitter app.

