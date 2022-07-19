Twitter says Elon Musk is 'slow-walking' trial over $44 billion deal

Twitter on Monday (July 18) accused Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk of trying to "slow walk" the company's lawsuit against the world's richest person to hold him to his $44 billion takeover bid.

This comes after Twitter sued Musk for breaching the multi-million dollar contract he had signed to buy the tech firm. Twitter has urged a Delaware court to order Musk to complete the deal.

In the latest development, the social media giant urged for a September trial. According to a court filing, documents revealed that trial will ensure deal financing remains in place.

The company wrote: "Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt. No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties."

As per the company, Musk is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April.

Now, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk's proposal to hold the trial in February. Whereas, both sides will make their arguments about the trial's proposed to start.

Previously, the San Francisco-based company argued that no financial damages could repair the damage Musk caused after he said he would not complete the deal.

All of this started when Musk sent a letter to Twitter saying he was pulling out of the controversial deal he made in April to buy the platform for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion in total.

