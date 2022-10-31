Twitter revamping user verification process, says Musk

Just days after taking control of one of the most significant social media platforms in the world, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday that Twitter would change its user verification procedure.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022 ×

Musk tweeted that "the entire authentication process is now being overhauled," although he didn't elaborate on what specifically would change.

According to two persons with knowledge of the situation, technology newsletter Platformer revealed on Sunday that Twitter is thinking about charging for the coveted blue check mark confirming the identity of the account holder.

Reuters reported, if the initiative is approved, users may have to pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue in order to keep their "verified" badges.

Although the project may still be shelved because the CEO of Tesla Inc. has not made a final decision, Platformer predicts that verification will most likely be included in Twitter Blue.

As the platform's first subscription service, Twitter Blue was introduced in June of last year. It provides "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis, including the ability to edit tweets.

After Musk insisted on using a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button, the feature to edit tweets was also made accessible earlier this month. Over 70% had said yes.

The billionaire has also asked that users who visit Twitter while logged out be sent to the Explore tab, which displays trending tweets.

(with inputs from agencies)