Twitter gives employees paid off on US presidential election day globally: Report

Twitter has decided to give its US employees off on presidential election voting day in November. It has also decided to offer global workforce paid time off to vote in national elections in their respective countries.

This comes in the wake of the social media firm being at loggerheads with US President Donald Trump over his controversial tweets.

According to a CNBC report on Wednesday citing an internal Twitter memo, Election Day takes place on a Tuesday in November, making it difficult for people to vote.

"Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off. Since the US presidential election falls on a work day (November 3), we will plan to close all US offices on that day," the company told employees in an internal memo.

"For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote or your country doesn't already have a process in place to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will be compensated for the time off," the memo added.

Teams responsible for work related to elections, including the security of Twitter's services, will however continue to work.

Twitter on Tuesday flagged a tweet from US President Donald Trump which promoted violence by saying if protesters tried to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington, DC they would be met with "serious force".

It was the fourth time Twitter flagged a Trump tweet in the recent days.

