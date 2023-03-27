Twitter files court case after parts of its source code leaks online

Barely a week after announcing that Twitter will be making its source code public, some part of it has been leaked. The social media company has now launched an investigation to nab the person responsible, according to a Reuters report.

In a legal filing, the Elon Musk-owned company claimed that 'various excerpts' of its source code, used to run the company online were posted on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned platform by a user named 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast'.

The microblogging platform has requested US District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce all information associated with the said user who posted the code without authorisation.

Twitter filed the complaint last Friday and GitHub has since taken down the post. However, it remains unclear if the platform will be giving up the identity of the user.

According to Twitter's internal investigation, the perpetrator responsible for the leak may have been a disgruntled employee who left the San Franciso-based company last year.

Twitter is after the person who leaked the code as it contained security vulnerabilities which could give hackers a backdoor pass into the system and threaten user data security.

Notably, Musk, earlier this month took to his Twitter account to state that the company was making the source code public on March 31.

“Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st,” Musk tweeted.

“Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source,” he added.

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” Musk further stated.

