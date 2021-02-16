Turmoil in West Asia sparks hike in fuel prices

With the state of heightened tensions continuing in several countries in West Asia, there has been an unprecedented hike in fuel prices, much to the dismay of the general public.

Be it the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen attacking opponents Saudi Arabia or the US hunting for Iranian oil tankers at sea, West Asia is on the edge.

In Yemen, the Houthis have launched a fresh offensive against the government forces' last stronghold, Marib. The attacks are spilling over to Saudi Arabia, a key backer of the Yemeni government.

Last Week, the Houthi rebels launched a drone strike in the heart of Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. In the four hits, a civilian aircraft burst into flames.

And on Sunday in another attempt, an explosive-laden drone was fired towards the kingdom. This time, it was intercepted and destroyed. Such brazen attacks will surely elicit a response, which only time will tell.

In the Persian Gulf, the standoff between the US and Iran has been growing. The US is in search of Iranian oil tankers headed for countries like Venezuela. The US believes Iran is circumventing sanctions and exporting oil.

West Asia has been tense for some time now. After Qassem Soleimani's Assassination, the US and Iran were also almost at war. This has impacted the fuel prices too.

The OPEC members and Russia are also holding back on production. It is a time-tested policy to drive up prices.

Prices of crude oil, which is a sensitive commodity from the most politically volatile region on earth, West Asia, are sky-rocketing and have reached on a 13-month high on Monday. It has also spooked the investors.

The Brent crude was up almost two per cent. At one point, it was trading at 63.76 dollars per barrel. Last time, the fuel prices had witnessed this kind of a hike in January 2020.

A conflict happening thousands of miles away has put an adverse impact on the personal expenses of several people. To know more, visit your local gas station.

In the US, the Covid Stimulus Bill is on track for approval. It will help small businesses. The oil markets would love a good recovery. Especially when, it involves world's biggest consumer.

In India's Bhopal, premium petrol has crossed the 100-rupee mark. Petrol and diesel are selling at record rates. In New Delhi, Petrol is now worth Rs 89 per litre, diesel is at Rs 79.35.

The government isn't planning to cut taxes, which means the only relief will come when global oil prices correct.