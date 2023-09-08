Turkish rescue teams race to save sick American stuck 1km underground in Morca Cave

Rescue teams in Turkey on Thursday (September 7) raced to save an American who developed internal bleeding while exploring the Morca Cave while some one kilometre under ground, near the country's Mediterranean coast.

Turkey's caving federation said that 150 rescuers were trying to reach Mark Dickey, who developed gastrointestinal bleeding while deep inside the cave. He had first fallen ill last Sunday, AFP reported.

The federation said this operation was logistically and technically one of the largest cave rescues in the world. The federation launched a rescue operation with the help of the country's emergency response service on Tuesday.

Dickey, 40, fell ill at a depth of 1,120 metres while accompanied by an international team of explorers. The federation said he was placed under observation at a base camp located 1,040 metres underground and was given an infusion of blood delivered by rescuers and medics.

American's condition becoming stable: Caving federation

Turkey's caving federation also said on Thursday that Dickey's condition was becoming stable. "His bleeding has stopped and he can walk with help, but it is not possible for him to get out without a stretcher," the federation added.

Rescue teams, meanwhile, said it could take several days to safely bring the 40-year-old out. The Morca Cave is Turkey's third-deepest, according to the federation, running to a maximum depth of 1,276 metres.

(With inputs from agencies)

