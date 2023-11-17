Turkish parliament delays decision on Sweden's NATO bid. Here's why

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee on Thursday (Nov 16) delayed its decision on Sweden's NATO membership bid. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, proceedings were adjourned after lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party submitted a motion for a postponement on grounds that some issues needed clarification and that negotiations with Sweden had not matured enough.

It was not yet known when the committee would resume its discussions on Sweden's accession protocol or when it would reach parliament's general assembly for the last stage of the legislative process.

Addressing a press conference, committee Chairperson Fuat Oktay said that the Swedish ambassador might be invited to the next session to provide further information on steps his country has taken to address Turkey’s security concerns.

Sweden and Finland had applied to join NATO last year to bolster their security after Russia launched a war against Ukraine. Finland's membership of the inter-governmental military was sealed in April this year. However, Sweden's bid had been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey has accused Sweden of being too lenient towards groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Turkey has also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in Sweden as well as Quran-burning protests.

On Thursday, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar briefed cabinet members on the steps Sweden took to meet Ankara's security demands. According to a report by the Anadolu Agency, Akcapar said that Kurdish militants were no longer able to find a “comfortable space for movement in Sweden.

“The Swedish government and public have begun to better understand the legitimate security concerns of our country,” he added.

The delay in approving Stockholm's NATO membership also comes as Turkey has also been at odds with the West over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.