Turkey-Syria earthquake: Three pulled alive 248 hours after deadly quake as toll nears 44,000

Miracle stories of survival from the Turkey earthquake continue to emerge days after the deadly earthquake struck Turkey and parts of Syria. Three more people were pulled from the rubble 10 days after the Turkey earthquake, with two of them being minors. One of them is 17-year-old Aleyna Ölmez who was pulled alive from the rubble 248 hours after the February 6 Turkey earthquake. Aleyna is now being dubbed a "miracle girl" as she fought odds to emerge alive. Around 10 hours later, 30-year-old Neslihan Kilic and a 12-year-old boy named Osman were rescued. Both of them told rescuers that more people were buried in the rubble nearby.

Turkey-Syria earthquake death count

The massive earthquake has killed a total of 43,885 people in Turkey and Syria. Rescue efforts are nearing their end but as people continue to be pulled out hours after the earthquake, rescuers continue to look for survivors in hopes of finding more. However, the cold weather has hampered efforts. The problem is even more severe in Syria where sending aid is not easy due to logistical challenges.

The magnitude of the earthquake in Turkey

The scale of human loss and destruction has led to a ripple effect, with people across the globe trying to understand why was the Turkey earthquake so deadly. The Turkey earthquake measured a massive 7.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale. Hours later, another earthquake in Turkey and Syria was reported and measured 7.5. The two earthquakes combined led to an unimaginable scale of devastation in the two countries. The buildings that collapsed weren't all old. People are angry since new buildings also fell like a pack of cards. At least 54 people have been arrested in the country for poor quality buildings.

Turkey-Syria earthquake rescue and relief efforts

With millions now left homeless, international aid agencies are pressing in with rescue and relief work. People are sleeping in tents, mosques, schools and even cars. The situation is aggravated by the cold weather in Turkey and Syria. The United Nations has appealed for more than one billion dollars in funds for the Turkish relief operation. Earlier, the world body had launched a $400 million appeal for Syrians. Humanitarian groups have stressed that the survivors will need psychological and mental health services following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Aleyna Ölmez's condition

Aleyna is being treated at the Kahramanmaraş Sutcu Imam University Faculty of Medicine. The doctor treating Aleyna is surprised to see that her health is good. Turkey’s state news channel TRT Haber showed Aleyna in a hospital room where her aunt and grandmother sat next to her. TRT Haber cameras showed Aleyna with her eyes open with tubes inserted for oxygen supplements. She could be seen shaking her head and smiling when asked how she felt.

