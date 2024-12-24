Turkey

A blast ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring four, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Advertisment

CNN Turk broadcast photographs showing a fireball and smoke rising from the factory building at the time of the blast, while the subsequent video showed the mangled metal framework of the building destroyed in the blast.

Also read: Video: Ambulance helicopter slams into hospital in Turkey, killing all 4 onboard

The explosion occurred at a factory in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province and CNN Turk cited the local governor as saying there was no suspicion of sabotage.

Advertisment

Many fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze, and health and security units were dispatched to the area while an investigation was launched, the government's communications directorate said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.