Turkey elections: Erdogan gives cash to supporters in stark violation of Turkish law

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen handing out cash to supporters after casting vote in the second round of presidential election on Sunday.

The incumbent head of state handed out bank notes worth 200 liras (approximately $10) each, and shook hands with supporters who were lined up outside the door, Reuters reported.

Earlier on May 14,before casting ballet in the first round of presidential poll, President Erdogan was seen handing out cash to kids. Erdogan's voting day cash handout: What does it mean? Turkish law bars candidates from campaigning on the election day. Country's election oversight authorities are yet to take note of Erdogan's cash handout act. Erdogan hands out cash to kids before casting his vote, appearing to violate Turkish law, which bars candidates from campaigning on election day: pic.twitter.com/dm1dHMiCgB — David Lepeska (@dlepeska) May 14, 2023 × Meanwhile on Sunday, cheers also erupted among supporters of Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu as he arrived to cast his vote in the country’s election runoff on Sunday.

Supporters chanted "people’s president Kilicdaroglu" as the leader of Turkey’s opposition came out of the polling station, waving to the crowd.

While Erdogan has defied early opinion polls and came out ahead in the first round, Kilicdaroglu’s supporters are holding out hope for a change in the country’s leadership.

A win for Erdogan will extend his rule into its third decade.

Voting started at 8 AM (0500 GMT) and will finish at 5 PM (1400 GMT).

ALSO WATCH | Turkey elections: Voters to head to polls again in Turkey's first-ever runoff × The outcome is expected to start becoming clear by early evening local time. Polling stations were reportedly quieter in many places than two weeks ago, when turnout was 89 per cent.

The ongoing presidential election in Turkey has been widely described as one of the most consequential in the country's modern history. This is because it comes after shortly after a devastating earthquake left a trail of over 50,000 dead in the country and extended its currency plunge against the dollar.

