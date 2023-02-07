Turkey earthquake latest update: What are tectonic plates and fault lines? Everything you need to know

One major reason behind Turkey’s vulnerability to deadly and earth-shattering earthquakes is the tectonic plates and fault lines it sits upon! Due to its location at the intersection of two significant tectonic plates, Turkey is one of the most seismically active nations in the world. The Arabian tectonic plates are clashing with the Eurasian plate, as they move northward. Turkey is essentially forced out sideways as a result. Two large plates or large portions of plates are moving in the same direction and Turkey is essentially stuck in the middle.

What are tectonic plates? Which tectonic plate caused the Turkey earthquake?

Tectonic plates are gigantic pieces of the Earth's crust and uppermost mantle. Large rock slabs called tectonic plates, which separate the Earth's crust, are continuously moving and changing the planet's topography. The theory of plate tectonics contends that the lithosphere, the planet's outer shell, is divided into a number of plates that move across the rocky interior of the planet and on top of its softcore (mantle). The movement and friction between different tectonic plates cause massive earthquakes.

What is a fault line?

A fault line is a substantial break in the earth's surface. Along fault lines, earthquakes frequently happen.

Turkey is located on the Anatolian plate, which was created by the intersection of the East and North Anatolian faults. The bulk of earthquakes in Turkey are often caused by the North Anatolian fault, which runs across the country's northern shore. It extends 932 miles from a point where it intersects the East Anatolian fault to the Aegean Sea. It is comparable in size to the 745-mile-long San Andreas fault that runs through California.

Turkey tectonic plate map What are aftershocks?