A British government intelligence agency has released its "most difficult puzzle ever," a set of 12 questions related to design elements of the new £50 note featuring the famous codebreaker and mathematician Alan Turing.

To begin the GCHQ puzzle, one has to solve a comparatively straightforward crossword-style puzzle by naming GCHQ’s predecessor agency, where Turing worked, reports The Guardian.

GCHQ says that the puzzle gives people an insight into how spy agencies' work.

It added that an experienced puzzler would take around seven hours to complete the "Turing challenge".

Colin, GCHQ's "chief puzzler" said that the riddles were formed by a "mix of minds from across our missions" to pay tribute to Turing, who he said encouraged many people to join.

The spy agency's heads again apologised for the treatment given to Turing as the codebreaker was chemically castrated after he acknowledged his relationship with another man in 1952.

"Turing was embraced for his brilliance and persecuted for being gay. His legacy is a reminder of the value of embracing all aspects of diversity, but also of the work we still need to do to become truly inclusive," Jeremy Fleming, the director of GCHQ, said.