Tsunami warning as 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Alaska

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 200 miles of the epicentre.

The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage, and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville, the US Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning was in effect for the Alaskan peninsula and south Alaska.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest measuring 5.7.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The tremor appeared to be a subduction zone quake, where two tectonic plates converge, a seismologist said.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. It was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.