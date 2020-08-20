Trump's top ex-adviser Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

US Federal authorities on Thursday arrested former Trump adviser Steve Bannon along with three others on fraud charges.

Reports said they were involved in an online fundraising campaign to raise money to build the border wall in a crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall" which reportedly collected $25 million from donors.

Bannon had served as White House strategist and was the architect behind President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory. The US-Mexico border wall was one of the key campaign issues of Trump during the US elections.

Prosecutors said Bannon received more than $1 million of that money through a nonprofit organization. Three others who were charged were Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

Prosecutors alleged that Kolfage received thousands of dollars from the campaign that he used to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Kolfage is due to appear in federal court later on Thursday in Florida, while Bannon is set to appear in federal court in Manhattan.



