Trump's residency at Mar-a-Lago under review

Authorities in Florida's Palm Beach town are currently performing a legal review of former US president Donald Trump's residency at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump had purchased the Mar-a-Lago resort, also a national historic landmark, in 1985.

The resort became the primary residence for Donald and Melania Trump in September, 2019. They moved backed to the place on the morning of January 20 ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

"Our town attorney is reviewing the agreement and the laws surrounding it," Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin told The Hill news website on Friday.

The decision to review comes a month after Blouin told a local media outlet that the town was not aware of the former president's intention to permanently move to the resort.

He, however, added that the authorities would "address the matter appropriately" when required.

While in office, Trump hosted meetings for international leaders, including former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the club originally built between 1924 to 1927.

